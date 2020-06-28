Skate 4 Reveals First Details

✖

At the end of EA Play Live 2020, the publisher finished the broadcast with the revelation that a new entry in the Skate franchise is currently in development. At this time, Electronic Arts has revealed very little information about Skate 4, but game director Deran Chung and creative director Cuz Perry gave some brief new details in an interview with skateboarding magazine Jenkem. Apparently, the game will feature a bigger sandbox than the previous three entries in the series, and the world will reflect the way that the culture around skateboarding has changed in the decade since the release of Skate 3.

“We want to have fun with the community, and give them a platform and let them do their own thing,” the pair told Jenkem. “It’s like hey, you could just go steal that wood and build your own spot. Like a sandbox.”

Neither of these additions is all that surprising, but Skate fans should be excited to hear that Skate 4 will reflect both the changes in gaming over the last decade, as well as skateboarding. No release window for the game has been announced as of this writing, but this year will see the release of another revival of a beloved skateboarding franchise in the form of Activision's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. While that particular game seems to be more of a remake, it will also include modern elements, as well. As such, it will be interesting to see how the two skateboarding games match-up against one another!

Regardless of Activision's efforts, it seems that both Chung and Perry are quite excited by the prospect of revisiting the Skate series. The pair both appeared in the video announcing Skate 4, and it's clear that there is a lot of enthusiasm for the project. Unsurprisingly, social media erupted after the announcement, with many fans sharing their wishes for the future of the Skate series. It remains to be seen where Skate 4 will go, but it's clear that everyone involved knows just how much the series means to gamers. Hopefully the new game will be able to live-up to those expectations.

