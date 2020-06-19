Skate Fans Are Ecstatic About the Return of the Series

At the end of EA Play Live 2020, the publisher announced a new entry in the Skate franchise. No release window, title, or platforms have been announced at this time, but fans of the franchise are quite excited to see the series return, regardless. While the series has maintained a faithful fanbase, there has not been a new Skate game since 2010's Skate 3, which released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It seems likely that development is still in the early stages, but after a decade of waiting, it seems safe to say that Skate fans are just happy to know that the series hasn't been forgotten.

