Skate Fans Are Ecstatic About the Return of the Series
At the end of EA Play Live 2020, the publisher announced a new entry in the Skate franchise. No release window, title, or platforms have been announced at this time, but fans of the franchise are quite excited to see the series return, regardless. While the series has maintained a faithful fanbase, there has not been a new Skate game since 2010's Skate 3, which released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It seems likely that development is still in the early stages, but after a decade of waiting, it seems safe to say that Skate fans are just happy to know that the series hasn't been forgotten.
Are you a fan of the Skate franchise? What do you think about today's announcement? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the return of Skate!
Good news, everyone!
SKATE 4 WOOOOO— Beanz (@Mxlbon) June 18, 2020
prevnext
Fans have been waiting a long time for this.
prevnext
WE'VE BEEN WAITING 10 YEARS FOR SKATE 4 FINALLY ITS CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/MUpi721d2j— 𝕼𝖚𝖆𝖉𝖊 𝕷𝖆𝖓𝖌 (@quadelang) June 18, 2020
EA definitely made some friends today.
SKATE 4 IS BACK!!!!!! OMG I LOVE YOU @EA @SkateEA— Jacob (@zJacobbYT) June 18, 2020
prevnext
Skate fans are a little bit excited.
SKATE 4 SKATE 4 SKATE 4 AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH https://t.co/d4sT2Cf3MR— Isabel 🎮 (@isabelhsu_) June 18, 2020
prevnext
But then you can't play it!
MY LIFE IS COMPLETE. PUT THE SKATE 4 INTO MY MOUTH. IN MY MOUTH. GIVE IT TO ME I WANT TO CONSUME IT— ylime, destroyer of pigs (@crazions) June 18, 2020
prevnext
Now, how about Dead Space, EA?
First new Pokémon snap and now Skate 4. 2020 is weird fam.— No one (@bowski) June 18, 2020
prevnext
At least we have video games.
Skate 4 is the only thing that can make 2020 alright— Orange 🏳️⚧️ (28 days till birthday) (@OrangeisDumb) June 18, 2020
prevnext
Fans are hoping it's not just a port, though.
watch it be skate 1-3 remaster— calvin (@calvinvertex) June 18, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.