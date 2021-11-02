Skyrim Board Game Crowdfunding Campaign Launches

Modiphius Entertainment has officially launched the crowdfunding campaign for a new adventure game set in the world of Skyrim. Earlier today, Modiphius launched the Gamefound campaign for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game, a new adventure game for 1-4 players featuring a new storyline set in the country of Skyrim. Players will act as surviving members of the Blades who must work together to stop a plot that threatens all of Tamriel. The game feels thematically similar to Skyrim, with players having the option to stick with a main quest or get caught up in any number of branching side quests and story choices.

Bethesda originally launched The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim back in 2011 as one of their most expansive open-world games ever. The fantasy-themed series took players into the wintery world of Skyrim where they could pursue a variety of plots ranging from choosing sides in a Civil War to dealing with the return of dragons to Skyrim. Bethesda released three expansions for Skyrim, as well as several remastered versions. Notably, Bethesda plans to release an anniversary edition of Skyrim this month.

Per the press release for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game, the game will contain two major narrative-driven campaigns with three chapters per campaign. Each chapter changes based on players’ choices, and players can opt to work together or follow their own quests over the course of a chapter. Following the main storyline takes about 90-120 minute per chapter to complete, but the various options and branching narratives means that players have hundreds of hours of content to uncover in subsequent playthroughs.

Backers will receive the core game of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game for a pledge of about $92 US dollars. Also available are two expansions that come at higher pledge levels. The Deluxe Tier includes the core game, both expansions, a miniatures upgrade set, and stretch goals at a cost of $300 US dollars. As of press time, the Gamefound campaign has raised approximately $300,000, which is well over its initial $136,000 funding goal. You can check out the full Gamefound campaign here.