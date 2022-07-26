Skyrim Has An Official Tarot Card Deck, And It's On Sale Now
The adventures continue for Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim fans with a new Skyrim tarot card deck that's loaded with brand new artwork. It also includes a guidebook with all of the information a new practitioner needs to get started. The standard deck launched today, July 26th, and you can order here on Amazon now for $25.19 (10% off).
Skyrm superfans can opt for a limited edition version of the Skyrim tarot deck that's limited to 2000 copies. It features 6 exclusive gold foil cards (pictured below) and a unique box design. That version can be purchased directly from Insight Editions for $35.99 while it lasts.
As noted, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Tarot Deck and Guidebook includes brand new artwork of iconic figures, weapons, and spells illustrated by Erika Hollice. The 78-card deck contains both major and minor arcana. The guidebook includes "simple spreads for easy readings". From the official description:
- THEMED DECK: Immerse yourself into the world of the massively successful video game, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with this collectible tarot deck and guidebook.
- ORIGINAL ART: Featuring 78 cards and a 128-page booklet with custom Elder Scrolls illustrations and never-before-seen artwork.
- GUIDEBOOK INCLUDED: This unique deck includes a guidebook to help tarot practitioners of all skill levels perform fun and informed readings, complete with card meanings and instructions.