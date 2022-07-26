Skyrim Has An Official Tarot Card Deck, And It's On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The adventures continue for Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim fans with a new Skyrim tarot card deck that's loaded with brand new artwork. It also includes a guidebook with all of the information a new practitioner needs to get started. The standard deck launched today, July 26th, and you can order here on Amazon now for $25.19 (10% off).

Skyrm superfans can opt for a limited edition version of the Skyrim tarot deck that's limited to 2000 copies. It features 6 exclusive gold foil cards (pictured below) and a unique box design. That version can be purchased directly from Insight Editions for $35.99 while it lasts.

As noted, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Tarot Deck and Guidebook includes brand new artwork of iconic figures, weapons, and spells illustrated by Erika Hollice. The 78-card deck contains both major and minor arcana. The guidebook includes "simple spreads for easy readings". From the official description:

THEMED DECK: Immerse yourself into the world of the massively successful video game, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with this collectible tarot deck and guidebook.

ORIGINAL ART: Featuring 78 cards and a 128-page booklet with custom Elder Scrolls illustrations and never-before-seen artwork.