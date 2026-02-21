Major Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement at Next Nintendo Direct Potentially Leaked

A major Nintendo Switch 2 announcement at the next Nintendo Direct has potentially leaked. There are, and have been for a while, rumors that a new and major Nintendo Direct is imminent, and that the long-awaited new 3D Mario will be revealed during this new Direct. That said, if it’s going to be a substantial Nintendo Direct, then there are going to be many other noteworthy announcements. And Nintendo itself may have leaked one of these other announcements.

The Nintendo Switch 2 news section, in Europe, has highlighted a new Bethesda sale on the console. And in the promotional image for the sale, there is a character from a game not available on the console. Considering previous rumors suggested the aforementioned Nintendo Direct was originally scheduled to happen this month, this promotional sale was likely meant to line up with it.

2025 Hit Coming to Nintendo Switch 2?

More specifically, the Doomslayer from DOOM: The Dark Ages is featured in the promotional image for the sale on Switch 2. As you may know, the Doomslayer has a unique design in the game, so it’s undeniably DOOM: The Dark Ages and not its two predecessors already available on Nintendo Switch. But why is a character in a game not on Switch or Switch 2 featured in promotional material for a Switch 2 eShop sale? Well, there are only two explanations.

The first explanation is this is a mistake. This is quite possibe. Someone at Nintendo made this image, likely pretty low on the totem pole, and they may have assumed DOOM: The Dark Ages was on Nintendo Switch 2 or didn’t know the difference in depiction of the character from game to game. Often the most simpliest explanation is true. But there is another explanation.

The other is that this is a genuine leak, which is possible. This wouldn’t be the first time a game or port has leaked this way. That said, for now, we can’t know either ay for sure. And so far, none of the implicated parties have commented. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

As for the game itself, DOOM: The Dark Ages was released last year by developer id Software and Bethesda, both of which are owned by Xbox. It is the eighth main installment in the series, and the third game in the modern reboot, which began in 2016 with DOOM and then continued in 2020 with DOOM Eternal. Upon release, it earned an 85 on Metacritic, however, it’s understood to have sold somewhat softly.

