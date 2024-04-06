SOCOM PS5 Game Possibly Leaked

Back in 2019 and 2020, there were a plethora of rumors that a new SOCOM game was in development for the PS5. And for what it is worth, we ourselves had heard a SOCOM project was kicking around the conceptual, pre-production stage. This was four, five years ago though. Either all of the rumors were fake, including what we heard, or the project just never went anywhere, which does happen in game development quite a bit. Whatever the case, the rumors are back, and this time there is more to chew on than just scuttlebutt.

Over on actoraccess.com, acting talent David Veach lists on his resume motion capture work for "SOCOM 111" by Sony. According to the resume, he is the co-star of the game. And as Reddit points out, this doesn't appear to be a typo for "SOCOM III" as he is not credited on that game or another SOCOM game.

So, what the heck is going? Well, at first glance it appears Veach has spilled some beans. This is the first we've heard of SOCOM 111 and there is no reference of it anywhere on the Internet. Unless this is some bizarre, left-field error, this appears to be a genuine leak. And the fact the work is listed on "motion capture" suggests it's most likely a video game.

As you may know, the series that created and shepherded the series, Zipper Interactive, was shut down by Sony back in 2012. To this end, it is unclear who within the family of PlayStation Studios family could be working on this. The lack of an obvious candidate may suggest it has been farmed out. That said, we are getting ahead of ourselves.

Right now, all we have is this resume. This appears to be a genuine leak, but even if it is, it's still just a leak. This not confirmed, official information. And even if this is real, there's no guarantee this project is in active development. All of this is to say, take everything here with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.