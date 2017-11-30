Sonic Adventure 2, More Coming To Xbox One Backward Compatibility Today

It’s time to blare some classic Sega music at top volume today, because another Sonic the Hedgehog game is making its way to Xbox One.

Following the release of two other games earlier this week on the program earlier this week, Microsoft has just announced that a duo of other classics will be available for download, starting today. You can purchase these games through the Xbox Live Marketplace, just in case you don’t own them already.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first game will be very familiar to fans of Sega’s mascot, as Sonic Adventure 2 makes its debut on the platform. The game first arrived on the Sega Dreamcast back in 2001, before the company re-released it for various platforms, including the GameCube, PlayStation 3, PC and Xbox 360. Now, you can enjoy it and play as various characters in the Sonic universe, including heroes and villains alike. Good luck digging up those gems.

If you prefer something a little more destructive, then you’ll enjoy the other game that was added to the service today – D3 Publisher’s Earth Defense Force 2017. In this adventure, you’ll take on robots, bugs and aliens as they attempt a full-blown Earth takeover, using a variety of soldiers and weapons to blast them to kingdom come. The game follows the previously released Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon, which became available for the program earlier this year. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we see Earth Defense Force 2025 make the rounds.

That brings the total of Xbox 360 games available for play on Xbox One to over 360, adding a great deal of variety to the service for those that need a break from the AAA blockbusters making the rounds. And we’ll probably see even more additions in December, though what titles has yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, if you need to get into a Sonic Adventure 2 frame of mind, we’ve included a snippet from the game’s soundtrack for you to jam to while you download it to your system. You’ll thank us later when you have a big truck barreling its way through city streets, trying to crush Sonic flat.