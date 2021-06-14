New Sonic Colors: Ultimate Gameplay Footage Revealed

As part of E3 2021, SEGA has revealed the first significant look at gameplay footage from the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate video game which is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7th. While the original announcement had some gameplay interspersed between other footage, this is the first time that SEGA has shared a chunk of direct gameplay capture since announcing its existence during the first Sonic Central event.

More specifically, the new gameplay footage appears to focus on the beginning of Planet Wisp Act 4, which sees Sonic rushing around the level, navigating various on-rails sections and platforms to gather rings and progress forward. For an enhanced upgrade of an already existing video game, it looks pretty solid. It's not going to absolutely blow anyone away with its graphics, but it's impressive regardless.

"Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colorful attractions – but he is powering it with a captured alien race called 'Wisps.' Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome," the description of Sonic Colors: Ultimate reads in part. "Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps, whose mystical powers can be harnessed to grant special abilities - and with their help, and yours, it is a test he'll pass with flying Colors! Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and enhanced gameplay - it is the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience."

As noted above, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now. Of these, the PC release will be a digitally-only one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise right here.

