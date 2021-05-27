Sonic Colors: Ultimate Announced by Sega

Sega today announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an enhanced upgrade for 2010's Sonic Colors, as part of its Sonic Central event. In addition to the official reveal, Sega released the first trailer for the title and announced that it will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7th. The announcement today follows previous leaks that had indicated that there would be some sort of remaster of Sonic Colors on the way.

As expected of an upgraded re-release, Sonic Colors: Ultimate will include enhanced visuals and graphics, better controls, and what Sega describes simply as "many more gameplay upgrades." Additionally, Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. There is one entirely new gameplay mode that's been added to Sonic Colors: Ultimate, however. "Rival Rush" sees Sonic race against Metal Sonic in order to unlock various rewards.

"Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colorful attractions – but he is powering it with a captured alien race called 'Wisps.' Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome," the announcement of Sonic Colors: Ultimate reads in part. "Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps, whose mystical powers can be harnessed to grant special abilities - and with their help, and yours, it is a test he'll pass with flying Colors! Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and enhanced gameplay - it is the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience."

As noted above, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7th. Of these, the PC release will be a digitally-only one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise right here.

