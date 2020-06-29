Sonic Fans Are Thrilled That Two IDW Characters Are Coming to the Video Games

Comics have long been a part of Sonic the Hedgehog's history, but Sega has mostly kept the two universes separate, over the years. That seems to be changing, however, as Tangle and Whisper are coming to Sonic Forces Mobile! The two characters originally appeared in the Sonic the Hedgehog comic from IDW Publishing before getting a limited series spin-off. It's a major change for the brand, and it could open up the possibility of more original comic characters coming to games in the future. Naturally, Sonic fans are excited, and many are talking about whether or not this could lead to appearances in console games, as well. Time will tell if there ends up being more connective tissue between the two, but it's definitely exciting news for Sonic fans, regardless!

Fearless friends and fan favourites Tangle & Whisper join #SonicForces Mobile. Both rare runners will arrive into the battle in a 3-part event! pic.twitter.com/WZ1lsTOfzS — SEGA HARDlight (@SEGAHARDlight) June 28, 2020

