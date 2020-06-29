Sonic Fans Are Thrilled That Two IDW Characters Are Coming to the Video Games

By Marc Deschamps

Comics have long been a part of Sonic the Hedgehog's history, but Sega has mostly kept the two universes separate, over the years. That seems to be changing, however, as Tangle and Whisper are coming to Sonic Forces Mobile! The two characters originally appeared in the Sonic the Hedgehog comic from IDW Publishing before getting a limited series spin-off. It's a major change for the brand, and it could open up the possibility of more original comic characters coming to games in the future. Naturally, Sonic fans are excited, and many are talking about whether or not this could lead to appearances in console games, as well. Time will tell if there ends up being more connective tissue between the two, but it's definitely exciting news for Sonic fans, regardless!

Are you a fan of IDW's Sonic comics? What do you think about Tangle and Whisper coming to Sonic Forces Mobile? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Tangle and Whisper in Sonic Forces Mobile!

It's very cool for fans of the comic.

Sonic fans have been looking for some good news, lately.

Maybe it will lead to more!

Console game next please, Sega?

The news might even get some people to try Sonic Forces mobile!

Pretty wild, to be honest.

Gaming is keeping us all going, right now.

You can't please everyone.

