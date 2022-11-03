Sonic Frontiers Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Sonic Frontiers is set to release in less than a week, and Sega has dropped an all-new behind-the-scenes video ahead of launch. The video features a recording session for the game's Ares Island theme. Ares Island is a desert-themed location, and the accompanying theme does an excellent job conveying the concept. Music has always played a major role in the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog games, and it's really interesting to watch each of the instruments bring the track to life. For longtime fans of the series, the video is well worth a watch!

The behind-the-scenes video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Get swept away in the music of #SonicFrontiers and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at how the Ares Island Theme was created! pic.twitter.com/ihQcDDDjzN — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 2, 2022

It's safe to say there's been a lot of excitement surrounding Sonic Frontiers! From everything Sega has shown of the game so far, it looks like a major departure from previous entries in the series. The game's open zones offer much more freedom than before, and Sonic's moves are inspired by the character's highly-successful live-action movies. There have been no reviews for the game just yet, so fans will have to keep waiting to see whether Sonic Frontiers can truly deliver on its promise. At the very least, the soundtrack seems pretty promising!

While the jury is still out on Sonic Frontiers, fans of the blue blur have had plenty of reasons to celebrate this year. Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was a big success at the box office, leading to an announcement of a third film, as well as a Knuckles the Echidna series for Paramount+. The streaming series likely won't release for some time, but Netflix subscribers will have the chance to check out the animated series Sonic Prime in December. If Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Prime can deliver, 2022 just might be the year of the hedgehog!

Sonic Frontiers will release November 8th on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Sonic Frontiers? What did you think of this behind-the-scenes video? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!