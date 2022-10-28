Netflix Releases New Sonic Prime Teaser Trailer

Netflix has released an all-new teaser trailer for Sonic Prime, an animated series set to debut in December. The teaser reveals a look at the show's story, which will see Sonic transported to a brand-new world inhabited by different versions of familiar faces. Sonic the Hedgehog fans can look forward to seeing beloved characters like Knuckles, Rouge, Amy, and Miles "Tails" Prower, but their designs look quite different from what we've seen in the past! The teaser lasts just over a minute, but it should give fans a lot to discuss in the lead-up to the show's release.

The new teaser trailer for Sonic Prime can be found embedded below.

Sonic has starred in a plethora of animated adaptations over the last three decades, some of which have been received better than others. It remains to be seen how fans will react to Sonic Prime, but the series certainly looks promising. Of course, making a Sonic show that appeals to both younger viewers and longtime fans could prove challenging. With the show set to debut on December 15th, fans won't have much longer to wait to see if the show can manage to entertain both audiences!

While there's still more than a month to go until Sonic Prime releases, fans of the franchise will have plenty to keep them busy in the month of November. The highly-anticipated Sonic Frontiers video game is set to release on November 8th, and it looks like a major departure from previous Sonic titles. The game will offer open-world environments to explore, and combat inspired by the Sonic live-action films. From everything that's been revealed thus far by Sega, it looks like the company's most ambitious Sonic game in a long time! Between Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Prime, fans of the blue blur have a whole lot to look forward to before the end of the year.

Are you looking forward to the new Sonic Prime animated series? Do you think the next few months will be good for Sonic fans? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!