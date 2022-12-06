Sonic Prime: How to Watch Netflix's Sonic the Hedgehog Show 5 Days Early

Sonic Prime is set to premiere on Netflix on December 15th, but Sonic the Hedgehog fans have a chance to check out the first episode five days ahead of time. Today, Netflix announced that the first episode will premiere In Roblox's Sonic Speed Simulator. The episode will air on Saturday December 10th at 7 a.m. PT. In addition to the episode, players can check out giveaways, a New Yoke City tag arena, and more. For fans that don't want to wait for the whole first season to go live, this should be the perfect opportunity!

Sonic Speed Simulator released earlier this year, making Sonic the first major video game character to appear in Roblox. The game is officially licensed by Sega and was created in collaboration with Gamefam. Since making its debut, Sonic Speed Simulator has received a lot of praise from blue blur fans, and the Sonic Prime event should be the perfect opportunity for newcomers to see what it has to offer.

Sonic Prime is the latest animated series to feature Sonic and friends. Unlike previous Sonic shows, this one is actually set in the world of the video games. During a battle with Dr. Eggman, Sonic destroys the mysterious Paradox Prism. This sends Sonic tumbling through alternate dimensions where his friends are vastly different! Characters like Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Big the Cat, and Rouge will appear in the series, though they might be quite different from the versions fans are used to seeing!

Between the theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the debut of Sonic Frontiers last month, fans of the blue blur have had a lot to celebrate in 2022. It remains to be seen whether Sonic Prime will continue this hot streak, but fans will get a chance at an early sneak peek this weekend! Readers can also stay tuned to ComicBook.com for a lot of coverage of the series over the next week, including a review for the first season.

