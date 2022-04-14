New Sonic the Hedgehog Game Announced, But There’s a Catch

With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 now in theaters, fans of the blue blur might be looking to enjoy some new games featuring the character. Unfortunately, Sonic Frontiers doesn’t have a release date yet, but fans can always check out the new Sonic Speed Simulator in the meantime. There is one catch, however: it’s only available in Roblox! The game was created as a collaboration between Sega and Gamefam, making Sonic the first major video game character to ever officially appear in Roblox. Speed Simulator allows players to race against their friends through different worlds, earning rewards such as skins based on the Sonic franchise.

According to a press release, Sonic Speed Simulator will receive weekly updates, so Roblox fans can look forward to seeing new content in addition to what’s currently available. Once the game has received more than 10,000 “likes,” the Roblox community will also receive a free Sonic skin.

Roblox first launched in 2006, and has become one of the biggest games in the world, with more than 100 million active users. Given the sheer popularity of Roblox, the collaboration with Sega makes a lot of sense! After all, Sonic has previously appeared in Minecraft as well, and these types of games could help introduce players to the character and his world outside of the Paramount films.

While today’s announcement is sure to be disappointing to those that aren’t interested in games like Roblox, Sonic fans do have a lot to look forward to this year. Outside of the previously mentioned Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins Collection is also set to release at some point this year. The collection will feature Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Origins Collection was announced last year, but Sega has been fairly quiet about when the collection will actually release. In the meantime, players looking for the best Sonic games available on current video game platforms can check out ComicBook.com’s list right here.

