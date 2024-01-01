Sonic Prime Is Getting a Physical Release

Sonic Prime debuted on Netflix last year, and the series has been something of a hit so far. Sonic the Hedgehog fans will be happy to know that the series will be heading to physical media in 2024, with Season One getting a Blu-Ray release. Pre-orders for Sonic Prime Season One are now available on Amazon right here, with a release date of March 12th. The physical copy will cost $19.99 and will include the first 8 episodes of the series. At this time, we don't know about any potential bonuses that will be on the disc.

What Is Sonic Prime?

Sonic Prime is the latest animated series to feature Sonic the Hedgehog. Over the years, the character has appeared in countless animated adventures, but Sonic Prime is notable in that it's the only one that has ever been set in the world of the video games. As such, the show features references to events that have taken place in the games, including Sonic's first meetings with characters like Tails. In these flashback sequences, the show even features a 16-bit animated style meant to evoke the original Sega Genesis games!

That attention to detail has gotten the show a lot of praise since Sonic Prime debuted back in December 2022, and critical reception has also been positive. The show's storyline centers around Sonic accidentally shattering a mysterious item known as the Paradox Prism, which sends him hurtling through different realities. In these realities, Sonic encounters wildly different versions of his friends and foes. These Shatterverse variants include a cyborg version of Amy known as Rusty Rose, a grim take on Tails named Nine, and a carefree pirate take on Knuckles. Skins based on these characters have even appeared in games like Sonic Dash.

For those that have never watched the series, or might not subscribe to Netflix, the first episode of the series was officially uploaded to YouTube last year, and can be watched for free right here.

Sonic Prime Season 3 Release Date

The third season of Sonic Prime will be released on Netflix on January 11th, with 8 new episodes dropping all on the same day. At this time, it's unclear when (or if) the second and third seasons of the show will similarly release on Blu-Ray; nothing has been announced by Netflix, and no pre-orders have been made available. Netflix tends to be better than most streaming services when it comes to physical releases for its exclusives, so it seems like a safe bet. That said, physical releases for the next two seasons could depend on how well the first season sells, so Sonic fans that want to own the whole series might want to pre-order to prove there's demand!

How do you feel about this Blu-Ray release for Sonic Prime? Are you excited for the show's third season?