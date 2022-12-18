Sonic Prime's Nine and Rusty Rose Now Playable in Two Sonic Video Games

Sonic Prime just released on Netflix a few days ago, and the show is already having an impact on the Sonic the Hedgehog video games. In the series, viewers are introduced to new "Shatterverse" spins on characters like Tails and Amy. The "Nine" redesign of Tails and the "Rusty Rose" redesign for Amy have both been added to the mobile games Sonic Dash and Sonic Forces: Speed Battle as part of a special Sonic Prime event! For Sonic fans that have already finished watching the show's first season, this should be the perfect way to tide them over until season 2!

The announcement from the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Join the Shatterverse with Tails Nine and Rusty Rose in the Sonic Prime event in Sonic Dash and Sonic Forces: Speed Battle! pic.twitter.com/xWizvarsTD — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 15, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Sonic Prime, the animated series sees Sonic tumbling through alternate realities after destroying the Paradox Prism. The first of these realities is New Yoke City, an industrialized take on Green Hill ruled by the Chaos Council. Following his arrival there, Sonic seeks out his good buddy Tails, only to find that this version isn't nearly as cheerful and friendly! Without a friend like Sonic by his side, Tails had no one to defend him from bullies, which led to his creation of seven mechanical tails he could use in combat. Unlike Nine, Amy's mechanical augments were forced upon her by the Chaos Council; she dutifully obeys her new masters as a result of her programming.

Sonic Forces: Speed Battle has played host to a number of different Sonic characters over the years, including those that debuted outside of the video games. In 2020, the mobile game added Tangle and Whisper, a pair of characters that were introduced in the Sonic comics from IDW. Given that, it makes a lot of sense for Nine and Rusty Rose to appear in the mobile game. It remains to be seen whether we might see these takes appear in any other Sonic games, but this is certainly an exciting start!

Sonic Prime is streaming now on Netflix. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show, including our review, right here.

Do you plan on unlocking Nine and Rusty Rose? Have you been enjoying Sonic Prime so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!