Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to Begin Filming Soon

✖

In a past year that has largely been devoid of tentpole movie releases, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog was strangely one of the last major releases to hit movie theaters prior to the pandemic. Now, just a little over 12 months after originally releasing, it looks like the film’s sequel is set to start shooting very soon.

The news comes by way of Tika Sumpter, who played Maddie Wachowski in the original movie. In a recent interview on Live with Ryan and Kelly, Sumpter said that filming is set to begin across both Hawaii and Vancouver in March. This is actually the first confirmation we’ve heard of that production will begin in March, but it does line up with reports that we have seen within recent months.

At this moment, it’s unknown what Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s plot will specifically revolve around. Based on some information that has previously leaked out though, it sounds like the original movie’s cast will all be returning. James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Sumpter, and Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic, are all slated to reprise their roles. Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik will once again serve as the main antagonist while Sonic will have to defeat the mad scientist once again.

Judging by the ending of the first movie, it should feature many more iconic character from Sonic history. Miles “Tails” Prower should be one of Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s main additions to the cast, although not much information on his involvement is yet known. Additionally, Knuckles is reportedly set to be involved as well and could be working in tandem with Dr. Robotnik.

While specifics of the plot of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 remain to be seen, it likely won't be too much longer until we start to learn more definitively. Given that filming now starts in a little over a month, more details will likely arrive as we continue throughout 2021. And as for when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to launch, Paramount has it slated to hit theaters on April 8, 2022.

Are you excited to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when it releases next year? Give me your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Gaming Bible]