Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Wraps Filming, Director Jeff Fowler Posts New Photo

✖

Even in a year filled with a number of status quo shifts surrounding the box office, Sonic the Hedgehog easily became a hit in 2020, with the live-action/animated hybrid entertaining video game fans and novices alike. A sequel to the film was greenlit last year, with the project lined up to be released in the spring of 2022. According to a new social media post from the sequel's director, Jeff Fowler, the film is officially one step closer to seeing the light of day. Fowler took to Twitter to reveal that filming on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has wrapped, accompanied with a picture of him holding the film's slate while sitting in a set for the Mushroom Planet.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will see the return of Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, with live-action cast members Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter returning as well. Set photos have seemed to indicate that both Knuckles and Tails will factor into the film in some capacity. As Fowler told ComicBook.com last year, the goal was to adequately adapt the core parts of Sonic the Hedgehog's universe, before introducing supporting characters and other elements of lore.

"For this first film, we really were just looking at the 1991 game and just see where it all started and just keep it simple," Fowler explained when asked about Tails and the rest of Sonic’s friends. "Just really try to nail Sonic and Robotnik and just set up their rivalry because you don't ... I mean, I love ... There's a lot of great characters in Sonic universe, but it's the most important thing is just to get Sonic set up and just tell a little bit of an origin story with him, and just do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love with him as a character and just be rooting for more. And then, if all that goes well, then we can kind of open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love. And yeah, I mean, no one's more excited than me to have that opportunity."

Are you excited to see that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has wrapped filming? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to be released on April 8, 2022.