Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Sequel Reveals Official Title and Logo

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel has officially revealed its title and logo, and given how the original film handled such things, it should come as little surprise that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel is officially called... Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The sequel, originally announced in May of last year, is currently scheduled to release on April 8, 2022. The original film's main cast like Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik are set to return.

It is also worth noting that the logo includes Tails' iconic, well, tails as part of it. This should also not be that surprising given that the first film's post-credits scene includes Tails arriving from some other world to look for Sonic. You can check out the title and logo reveal with some extremely nostalgic music below:

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the original film, for reference:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8, 2022. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

