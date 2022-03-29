Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Is Part of a Planned “Cinematic Universe”

When Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds into theaters, it will be the next step in what’s being envisioned as a “cinematic universe” for the Sega star. Production notes from producer Toby Ascher (shared by Eurogamer) state that this is just the beginning for plans regarding the blue blur. Of course, that’s not exactly shocking, as Paramount has already announced plans for a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie, as well as a Knuckles series coming to Paramount+. However, it seems there could be much more in the works for the Sonic family of characters!

“We’re creating a Sonic cinematic universe, so we knew we were going toadd characters, like Tails and Knuckles; new to the films but beloved bygamers all over the world,” said Ascher.

The concept of a cinematic universe can be traced back to the Universal Monsters, but the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has led to many studios trying to replicate that winning formula, to mixed success. However, the popularity of Sonic the Hedgehog could help Paramount succeed where so many others have failed. In the 31 years since Sonic debuted, the character has established a beloved supporting cast. After Tails and Knuckles, there are several other great characters that could appear, including favorites like Amy Rose, Metal Sonic, and Shadow the Hedgehog. Heck, maybe even Big the Cat will show up on the big screen some day!

For now, Sonic fans will just have to wait and see where things go from here. There’s a lot of anticipation ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the film’s success will likely help determine just where things go for projects beyond those that have been announced. One thing is for sure: the hedgehog’s future hasn’t looked this bright since the early ’90s!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to arrive intheaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

