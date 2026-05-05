7 Great Fantasy Movies You Can Stream Free (May 2026)

Accessibility is key when discovering a new genre, especially one as deep, nuanced, and varied as fantasy. Keeping fantasy movies free to stream is one of the best ways the genre has remained as accessible as it has become in recent years, helping fans, both new and old, switch between film and page with far greater ease than ever before.

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With a little something from most genres, there’s sure to be an entry on this list that speaks to you. Hopefully, the experience is even better when you remember that you don’t always have to pay to access the classics across all the subgenres.

7) Conan The Barbarian – Tubi

Whatever your feelings on the dated effects, dialogue, or performances, Conan the Barbarian is a classic for a reason, and one of the most thought of films when it comes to classic sword and sorcery. The first film in the franchise centers on a young orphaned boy named Conan (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who finds himself enslaved after his village is destroyed by a terrifying necromancer called Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones). But once he comes of age, Conan sets off in search of the man who killed his family and stole his father’s sword—the last of his legacy. There’s no denying that it’s a bit of a cheese fest, but it’s also a total classic and nearly impossible not to find something you enjoy about it. It’s a total beefcake fantasy, and sometimes that’s all you want out of your movie!

6) Conan The Destroyer – Tubi

Who could say ‘no’ to more Conan? Definitely not us, and definitely not this list. Conan the Destroyer picks up after Barbarian and focuses once more on the mighty warrior Conan as he discovers that he’s been tricked into working for the scheming Queen Taramis (Sarah Douglas). Conan, along with his companions, the warrior Zula (Grace Jones) and the sorcerer Akiro (Mako), is charged with protecting Princess Jehnna (Olivia d’Abo) against the danger that lurks behind each corner. Is it as good as the first one? Not really. But it’s still a silly good time, very much worth watching, and the narrative’s goofiness doesn’t particularly detract from the experience.

5) The Hunger Games (1-4) – Tubi

You would have to be living under a rock if you haven’t heard of The Hunger Games, a franchise that defined an entire generation—first, of readers, and then of movie watchers. And all four of the blockbuster films are now streaming for free on Tubi. Set in a dystopian future version of the United States, the film centers on a young woman named Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) as she enters a horrifying, state-sponsored event called The Hunger Games in place of her younger sister. The series continues as the fight for her life becomes a fight for the future of Panem, and the hope of overthrowing the Capital that rules them with an iron fist. It’s an incredible book-to-film adaptation, and deserves every bit of praise it’s received. So if you need a full weekend’s worth of movies to binge, check out this series.

4) The Golden Child -Pluto TV

The real wild card on this list has to be The Golden Child. A true hodgepodge of popular 80s tropes, the movie is set after a Tibetan boy, believed to be the mystical Golden Child, is kidnapped by the nefarious Sardo Numspa (Charles Dance). Now, humankind’s fate hangs in the balance. However, in Los Angeles, the priestess Kee Nang (Charlotte Lewis) is working behind the scenes, seeking the Chosen One—a mysterious figure that will save the boy from death. When she sees social worker Chandler Jarrell (Eddie Murphy) on television discussing his ability to find missing children, she seeks out his help. It’s certainly entertaining and silly, with a wacky premise. But Eddie Murphy is typically always pretty funny, so it’s not a bad way to kill two hours.

3) House of Flying Daggers – Pluto TV

House of Flying Daggers is the most underrated movie on this list, and if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s time to remedy that. It boasts some of the most beautiful modern cinematography and incredible performances from the cast. The movie centers on the Tang Dynasty as it fights to maintain control over China, a battle it’s losing to several rebel groups. The most prolific of these groups is the Flying Daggers, who steal from the rich and give to the poor. Two government-employed police deputies (Takeshi Kaneshiro, Andy Lau) are ordered to investigate the dancer Mei (Zhang Ziyi), who is rumored to be working with the House of Flying Daggers. But, as often happens, both men fall for her and instead choose to help her escape. House of Flying Daggers boasts some of the best fight choreography to date, as well as a heartbreaking romance set against a hyperviolent backdrop.

2) Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance – Pluto TV

If you’re looking for a movie that’s just Nic Cage and Idris Elba kicking ass for two hours, then look no further. The sequel to the first Ghost Rider film, Spirit of Vengeance centers on Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) as he hides out in Eastern Europe, still struggling with the curse of the Ghost Rider. It’s there that he meets a priest named Moreau (Idris Elba), who tasks Johnny with finding and rescuing a boy named Danny. The catch? Satan (Ciarán Hinds) is also looking for the boy and has a personal stake in finding him. It’s a total superhero cheesefest in the most fun way, and a great reminder that it’s way past time to bring Johnny Blaze into the larger MCU. Are you listening, Marvel?

1) The Brothers Grimm – Pluto TV

The early aughts were a wild time for fantasy, and The Brothers Grimm is a perfect example of the slightly dark, historical-based narratives that were popular at the time. The movie centers on Wilhelm (Matt Damon) and Jacob (Heath Ledger), the brothers Grimm. Con artists who travel from town to town putting on shows that convince inhabitants they are getting rid of demons, ghosts, and other haunting beasties. But after one of their performances, a man named Cavaldi brings the brothers to a French general, who persuades them to rid the land of the evil being that has kidnapped 10 girls from a small village. The cinematography is dark, haunting, and beautiful. And the performances from Ledger and Damon are entertaining, to say the least. It might not hold up to other films from the same era and theme, but it’s still a fantastical good time with a strong enough story to make it worth checking out.

Which of these free-to-stream movies is your favorite? Is there one you’re looking forward to seeing for the first time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to keep the conversation going at the ComicBook forum.