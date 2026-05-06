Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Repeats Marvel’s Best Post-Credits Choice (& For a Great Reason)

Post-credits scenes have become of an MCU tradition, largely driven by Kevin Feige’s love of cinema. “As a film nerd, I never wanted it to end,” Feige recalled, explaining the origin of Marvel’s post-credits scenes. “I would always sit through the credits. My Mom would do that, too. Would read all the names and think it’s so interesting what everybody does. So I would always sit through all the credits and you’re about two-thirds of the way through and it’s like oh should I go? Well maybe there’s… that one time there was something in that movie. Maybe there’ll be something on this movie. And there never was.”

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And yet, curiously, Marvel’s Phase 6 TV shows have dropped the idea of a post-credits scene. Both Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies ended without them, but viewers initially wondered whether that was simply because they were animations. Then Wonder Man lacked a post-credits scene too, confirming a new trend that seems to be affecting the MCU TV shows. Now, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has followed suit, with Marvel choosing not to include a post-credits scene.

Marvel’s Post-Credits Scenes Have Changed Meaning

Marvel’s post-credits scenes may have started out simply as a fun gimmick, but they quickly took on a life of their own. Although many were actually humorous, audiences tended to focus on the ones that served as setup; the introduction of Thanos, Thor’s visit to Doctor Strange, or – of course – Nick Fury telling Tony Stark he isn’t the only hero in town. These served to give the MCU a sense of momentum. But, over time, that momentum has actually started to work against the franchise.

Forward-looking post-credits scenes serve as something of a distraction. They pull viewers away from the story they’re watching, refocusing them on something else. That worked during the Infinity Saga, when franchises were at their height; but we’ve moved into a post-franchise era now, where connectivity isn’t quite the sales point it used to be. Rather, modern audiences simply want to enjoy the current show. Thus post-credits scenes are becoming a little self-defeating.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is already filming, and set photos are dropping spoilers galore. For all that’s the case, though, Marvel clearly want people to be able to sit with Season 2’s ending for a while; for it to feel final, impactful, and therefore powerful. Both Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk have been transformed, their true natures publicly exposed, and both are paying the price for that exposure. When the cell door closes at the end of Season 2, it’s supposed to have a sense of finality. A post-credits scene would ruin that – so Marvel wisely skipped one again.

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