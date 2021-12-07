Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Trailer Teased for The Game Awards

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to speed into theaters early next year, but there has been no news regarding the first trailer. However, it’s looking like Sonic fans might want to check out The Game Awards this Thursday, as there could be something to see. Earlier today, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account Tweeted at Geoff Keighley, asking whether the host has “any extra invites.” Keighley cheekily pointed out that Sonic doesn’t even follow him on Twitter, but apparently that didn’t stop him from hooking up the blue blur with an invitation to the show.

The exchange between Sonic the Hedgehog and Geoff Keighley can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1467978405945565185

While Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the most likely candidate, it’s entirely possible that this could be a tease for something else entirely! After all, Sonic Team is currently working on a new game in the Sonic franchise, which received a brief teaser back in May. It’s possible we could see some gameplay footage, but the new title is likely still some time away. As such, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 makes a bit more sense.

So far, very little information has been revealed about Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The film will see returning stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and Lee Majdoub, alongside Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna. The first film was one of the lone box office success stories of 2020, receiving strong praise from longtime Sonic fans, as well as casual audiences. In addition to Knuckles, Sonic’s sidekick Miles “Tails” Prower is expected to play a key role in the sequel. The character made a brief appearance in the first movie, where he was voiced by actress Colleen O’Shaugnessey. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the film later this week!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters on April 8, 2022. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

Do you think we’ll get a trailer for the movie at The Game Awards? Or do you think we’ll see something different? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!