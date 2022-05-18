Ben Schwartz Says Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Will be "Crazy"

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been a massive success story, and Paramount has big plans to continue the franchise over the next few years. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was announced before the second movie's release, and a spin-off series centered on Knuckles is set to release on Paramount+. In a new interview with The Playlist, star Ben Schwartz talked about his role in the movies, calling it "exciting and surreal" to see people this excited about his voiceover work. The actor also dropped some hints about the next film in the series, and how it might build on the stakes set in the first two movies.

"For ['Sonic 2'], we blew it out so much, and for '3,' it's going to be bananas, it's going to be crazy! I can't wait," Schwartz told The Playlist.

Unfortunately, Schwartz did not offer any additional details about the sequel, or any hints about what might be in store next for Sega's blue blur. The end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 set the stage for an appearance by Shadow in the third film, so the next movie could be a loose adaptation of Sonic Adventure 2. Presumably, the next Sonic movie will see the return of most of the characters from the first two films, but we don't know if it will also include Dr. Robotnik. The villain was missing and presumed dead at the dead of the second movie, and actor Jim Carrey has publicly discussed the possibility of retiring from acting. The producers of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have already stated that the role will not be recast, should Carrey opt to retire.

Regardless of what happens, hopefully Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will continue to appeal to long-time fans of the Sega games, as well as casual audiences. That's a difficult needle to thread, but both Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel have pulled it off. For now, Sonic fans will just have to wait patiently to see if the third film can continue that trend!

