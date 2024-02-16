Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Star Confirms Casting As Fan-Favorite Character

One of Sonic the Hedgehog 3's stars decided to confirm their role in the new movie. A few weeks ago reports indicated that Alyla Browne, Krysten Ritter and Cristo Fernandez were joining the cast of this picture. Well, Browne just revealed what character she's playing. A lot of fans hoped that the actress would be playing Maria from Sonic Adventure 2. They were absolutely right as Browne posted a picture of her chair on-set with Maria's name plastered on the back. Details about the plot of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have been scarce. But, with shadows introduction at the end of the last movie, taking a page from Sonic Adventure 2 seems very likely.

The topic of the beloved 3D Sonic entry has been discussed among the the writing staff for this movie. In the latest teaser, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 used "Live and Learn" by Crush 40. (That song is literally the theme of Sonic Adventure 2.) At Klamath Community College's Comic-Con, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller shared their love for Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow's introduction to the series.

Miller offered, "The fact that Shadow is clearly going to be in the franchise moving forward, I don't think it's revealing anything to say we'd love to incorporate elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog, his solo spinoff game."

What's Coming In Sonic 3?

(Photo: SEGA/Paramount)

As the details continue to trickle in, fans are learning more and more about Sonic the Hedgehog 3. ComicBook.com had the chance chat with Ben Schwartz at the Renfield premiere. While he's been sworn to secrecy, he also teased that big things were on the horizon for the beloved character. Sonic Adventure 2 is a fan-favorite entry in the video game franchise. Wow some of sonics 3D efforts haven't been as well regarded, it seems like a lot of the fans have a soft spot for the SEGA Dreamcast game and all of the melodramatics that come with it.

"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz told us at the time. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."

Knuckles Gets A Spinoff Series

(Photo: Paramount, Sega)

It's a good time to be a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as the franchise heads toward the third movie. Paramount has announced a Knuckles spinoff series for Paramount+ and SEGA continues to turn out new games for the fans to play. The success of the Knuckles trailer is well-documented as it became the most watched Paramount+ trailer in the days before the Super Bowl. With numbers like that, it's clear that the appetite for Sonic the Hedgehog is still sky high.

"We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed," Haruki Satomi, the CEO of Sega Corporation said in a previous statement. "We've got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come."

Are you excited for Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Let us know down in the comments!