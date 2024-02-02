Sonic 3 Clip Fuels Hayden Christensen Rumors

Sonic the Hedgehog 3's brand-new teaser has fans thinking Hayden Christensen is playing Shadow the Hedgehog. In the latest clip, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 logo forms while a muted version of "Live and Learn" plays in the background. However, things kick up a notch when Shadow laughs in the background. While nothing is confirmed yet, that sure does sound like Hayden Christensen's voice. The Sonic the Hedgehog films have not been shy about casting famous actors as voice talent. (Idris Elba was introduced as Knuckles the Echidna last time around!) Still, with a voice clip like that, it's not hard to hear the black hedgehog telling Sonic "You underestimate my power!"

Add in the clear nods to Sonic Adventure 2's story mode and the song choice and the fans are completely bought in. With the "edgy" reputation Shadow the Hedgehog has enjoyed over the years, bringing in the actor who epitomized that kind of character with Anakin Skywalker is a slam dunk as far as casting goes. ComicBook.com spoke to Ben Schwartz at the Renfield premiere. The Sonic actor explained what he knew about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 back then.

You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come… pic.twitter.com/3W9Rh728Tt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 2, 2024

"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz told us. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."

