Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sees Ben Schwartz, James Marsden & More Return With Krysten Ritter Joining Cast

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 added Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne and Cristo Fernandez to the cast. The Marvel star and her cohort of actors have joined the Sonic sequel in unconfirmed roles. In an official listing for the film, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwarrtz, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Tom Butler, and James Marsden will be back with Tika Sumpter. Not a lot is known about the upcoming movie. A lot of the people online believe that Alyla Browne will be playing Maria from Sonic Adventure 2. Shadow the Hedgehog is one of the big hooks for this movie and his backstory would signal a place for that role. With the popular SEGA Dreamcast title providing inspiration, we could see some other Y2K-era favorites from the franchise too.

ComicBook.com had the chance to ask Schwartz about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the Renfield premiere. He could only tease that big things were coming up in the sequel. "I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz explained. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."

Jim Carrey Comes Back For More Sonic

Ask stated up above, Jim Carrey is coming back as Dr. Robotnik for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He gave the fan base quite a scare when he announced a possible retirement last year. Access talked to Carrey about the possibility of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and he dropped this bombshell on the Internet at large. It's nice to have the beloved comedian back, but besides these other castings we still don't know much about the plot of the movie. A lot of the excitement for the Sonic sequel stems from the presence of Shadow the hedgehog. Sonic Adventure 2 is a fan favorite, so that will increase the hype as well.

"Well, I'm retiring…Probably. I'm being fairly serious, yeah," he admitted. "It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says it's really going to be important for people to see," Carrey told Access. "I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and I feel like… and this is something that you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, 'I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough.'"

Sonic Also Gets Knuckles Spinoff

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

The success of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has led to three movies so far. Now, Paramount and SEGA are branching out to make a Knuckles spinoff series too. Paramount+ will play host to the animated side story. The reception to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was even stronger than the first film. So, there is some appetite there for sure!

"We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed," Haruki Satomi, the CEO of Sega Corporation wrote in a statement. "We've got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come."

Are you hyped for Sonic 3? Let us know down in the comments!