Tika Sumpter Teases Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles Spinoff (Exclusive)

After box office success between the first two Sonic the Hedgehog movies, Paramount is hard at work solidifying the game-inspired franchise. Both Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and a Knuckles television show—starring Idris Elba as the voice of the eponymous character—are in development as the franchise steamrolls along. Tika Sumpter, co-lead with James Marsden and Ben Schwartz, recently caught up with ComicBook.com to tease her potential role in the upcoming properties.

"I can't really say anything yet, but I can just tell you that you will be very happy when you see all of it," Sumpter said before pausing, "If it's happening."

Hollywood trades have reported Sumpter will in both Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles, both of which are now in production. Outside the fact that both entries are being made, little is known about either of them, including which characters are set to appear.

"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz previously told us of the threequel. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."

"We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed," Sega said in a statement on Twitter. "We've got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come."

Sonic 3 is set for release on December 20th, while the Knuckles television show is scheduled to hit Paramount+ later this year.