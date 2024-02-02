Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Teases "Live and Learn" Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is teasing a big return for "Live and Learn" and the fans are hoping for big things. Paramount Pictures and the movie's Twitter account unveiled a teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Friday morning. In the clip, the logo forms and you hear Shadow the Hedgehog laugh menacingly in the background. That should be enough to get the entire fanbase activated. However, the production team also snuck in a new recording of "Live and Learn" from Sonic Adventure 2 as well. As fans of the series are well-aware, the Shadow arc from the second game in the Adventure lineup uses the epic song for the final battle.

Could we be in for some similar fun when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters? The fans seem to think so. And a lot of them are begging the creative team to include the entire song in the movie as well. During Klamath Community College's Comic-Con, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller talked about showing some love for Sonic Adventure 2 this time around.

You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come… pic.twitter.com/3W9Rh728Tt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 2, 2024

Miller said, "The fact that Shadow is clearly going to be in the franchise moving forward, I don't think it's revealing anything to say we'd love to incorporate elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog, his solo spinoff game."

Do you think we get the entire "Live and Learn" sequence? Let us know in the comments down below!