Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Teases "Live and Learn" Trailer
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 teases fans with a short version of "Live and Learn."
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is teasing a big return for "Live and Learn" and the fans are hoping for big things. Paramount Pictures and the movie's Twitter account unveiled a teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Friday morning. In the clip, the logo forms and you hear Shadow the Hedgehog laugh menacingly in the background. That should be enough to get the entire fanbase activated. However, the production team also snuck in a new recording of "Live and Learn" from Sonic Adventure 2 as well. As fans of the series are well-aware, the Shadow arc from the second game in the Adventure lineup uses the epic song for the final battle.
Could we be in for some similar fun when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters? The fans seem to think so. And a lot of them are begging the creative team to include the entire song in the movie as well. During Klamath Community College's Comic-Con, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller talked about showing some love for Sonic Adventure 2 this time around.
You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come… pic.twitter.com/3W9Rh728Tt— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 2, 2024
Miller said, "The fact that Shadow is clearly going to be in the franchise moving forward, I don't think it's revealing anything to say we'd love to incorporate elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog, his solo spinoff game."
Do you think we get the entire "Live and Learn" sequence? Let us know in the comments down below!
A truly amazing sentence
SONIC FILM 3 LOGO UND LIVE AND LEARN YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/2Pfy71Co2C— Dreed (@dreeddoes) February 2, 2024
Crush 40's impact
the… the live and learn motif… https://t.co/bLOE9txwpt pic.twitter.com/iIIvdm4Rws— Kelpert 🐈 @kelpert.bsky.social (@KelpertMD) February 2, 2024
So much hype
BRO THE HYPE IS REAL !!!
AND LIVE AND LEARN IN THAT TEASER LETS GOOOO!!!😭🔥pic.twitter.com/0MaxJ4Dfyx— Rénaldo (@Renaldo_Saiyan) February 2, 2024
We've done it lads
theyre actually putting live and learn in the movie… https://t.co/mW89J0LN0G pic.twitter.com/NzurnyobRl— Hydro (@HydroKirb) February 2, 2024
So freaking good
WITH THE LIVE AND LEARN MOTIF IN THE BACKGROUND AS WELL? PEAKKKKKK https://t.co/7cfzT8gL1Y pic.twitter.com/8E4kURLM7P— OPE AKIN (@OPAKIN1) February 2, 2024
We are literally begging
PLEASE DONT JUST HAVE LIVE AND LEARN IN THE TRAILERS
USE IT IN THE ACTUAL MOVIE FOR A FULL SCENE https://t.co/jPWEp904rT pic.twitter.com/yoCIuNo9W8— McMistle (@McMistle) February 2, 2024
Been a good day for Sonic fans
THIS TEASER HAS A NEW RENDITION OF LIVE AND LEARN, AND JIM CARRY IS BACK AS EGGMAN!?! WE ARE SO UP BRUH!!! I’LL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT!!! https://t.co/75iaoqzdzN— Ndukauba (@NdukaubaYT) February 2, 2024
This is not a drill!
LIVE AND LEARN LEITMOTIF— 𝘼𝙇 (@AL_theBoi) February 2, 2024
LIVE AND LEARN LEITMOTIF https://t.co/Wn4O6dZRu2 pic.twitter.com/jJZnWaonMR