Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Writers Tease Plans for Shadow

At the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, viewers were given a brief glimpse at Shadow the Hedgehog, a major villain that first debuted on Sega's Dreamcast console. While that mid-credit appearance is clearly setting the stage for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller recently reiterated just that during a Q&A held at Klamath Community College's Comic-Con. Just as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 drew story elements from the Sega Genesis game Sonic 3 & Knuckles, the next film will feature elements from some other popular Sonic video games.

"The fact that Shadow is clearly going to be in the franchise moving forward, I don't think it's revealing anything to say we'd love to incorporate elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog, his solo spinoff game," said Miller.

Sonic Adventure 2 first released on Dreamcast in 2001, and Nintendo GameCube a few months later. In the game, Shadow is revealed to be a genetically-engineered creation of Gerald Robotnik, the grandfather of Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik. While Shadow starts as a major antagonist in the game, the heroes and villains are forced to team up, with Super Sonic and Super Shadow saving Earth together. Shadow seemingly dies at the the conclusion but would reappear in subsequent games, including 2005's Shadow the Hedgehog.

It remains to be seen if Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will conclude with Super Sonic and Super Shadow streaking through space to save the planet while Crush 40's "Live and Learn" plays, but it would be pretty awesome to see that sequence play out on the big screen! It's the kind of moment that feels perfectly suited for a blockbuster movie, and it would be nice to see Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik working alongside Sonic for a change! Of course, it remains to be seen if Carrey will appear in the next installment, and the producers of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have stated that the role will not be recast. Hopefully the movie will have plenty for Sonic fans to be excited about, regardless!

