Super Sonic Embraces Anime in Viral Sonic the Hedgehog Short

From Dragon Ball to Naruto, shonen anime knows how to do a power up. Time and again, the industry has rolled out new powers for its heroes, and other IPs have taken notice. Years ago, Sonic the Hedgehog left Dragon Ball fans stunned when its speedy hero went Super Sonic, and now the form is going viral thanks to one fan’s anime adaptation.

The artwork comes courtesy of Kotoriyrisuet over on social media. Taking to X (Twitter), the animator decided it was time they work on their sakuga with help from Sonic the Hedgehog. As you can see below, their work with the character is nothing but perfection, and it has fans begging for a new Sonic the Hedgehog anime.

Initially, I wanted to practice new effects and sakuga, but my friends and artists persuaded me to make a full-fledged video. Enjoy watching!#sonic #SonicTheHedgehog #animation #kotoriyrisuet pic.twitter.com/kcllQDFNze — kotoriyrisuet (@kotoriyrisuet) February 6, 2024

“Initially, I wanted to practice new effects and sakuga, but my friends and artists persuaded me to make a full-fledged video. Enjoy watching,” Kotoriyrisuet shared.

As you can see, the anime fan-short is gorgeous, and it puts Sonic the Hedgehog into the shonen anime of his dreams. Kotoriyrisuet created a transformation sequence on par with anything in Dragon Ball. Honestly, Son Goku might be a bit jealous of how slick this whole set up looks.

Obviously, Sonic the Hedgehog is suited for anime, and he has had his run-ins with the industry. Sonic X marked the hero’s entry into anime as TMS Entertainment tackled the hero. The series ran for three seasons in the early ’00s, and it did get mixed reviews. Audiences in Japan did not vibe with Sonic X, but it earned solid ratings internationally before closing. It has been years since Sonic the Hedgehog toed into the depths of anime, and given how big the industry has become, it is time he gets another shot.

What do you think about this take on Super Sonic? Does the hedgehog need an anime ASAP?