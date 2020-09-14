Sega Announces Sonic the Hedgehog "Encyclo-speed-ia"

✖

Next year, Dark Horse Books will release Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia, in celebration of the character's 30th anniversary. The book is currently available for pre-order from Amazon and it will be written by Ian Flynn. Longtime fans of the blue blur should be familiar with Flynn's work. The writer previously worked on the Sonic the Hedgehog series published by Archie Comics, and writes the current series from IDW Publishing. According to the listing, the book will cover the series from the days of Sega Genesis through to the present, with in-depth looks at the characters and series lore. An image of the book's cover can be found below.

(Photo: Dark Horse Books)

Dark Horse has previously published a number of books regarding video games, including the Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia. Fans that picked up that book should have an idea of what to expect when the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia releases next year. It will be interesting to see how much the book covers! The Mario Encyclopedia stuck to the games in the main series, as opposed to spin-offs. Sonic has appeared in a plethora of side games over the last 30 years, so it seems likely that the Encyclo-speed-ia will similarly stick to the core series.

With Ian Flynn at the helm, it stands to reason that the book might include some references to the comics. Over the years, the Sonic comics have loosely adapted various games in the series, and it might be interesting for readers to see how those adaptations lined up with the source material. Those stories are considered non-canon, but it might make for a compelling inclusion.

So far, it seems like 2021 is shaping up to be a big year for the blue blur! Sega has already teased that there will be a number of announcements to celebrate the character's 30th anniversary, including new games, events, and more. As of this writing, Sega has not revealed anything too specific, but it's clear that the company is intent on using the year to honor the character and his legacy.

Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia has a current release date of June 1st, 2021. The book will retail for $49.99, though Amazon will likely offer a discount on it before the ship date. Note that you won't be charged until that time and you'll automatically get any discounts.

