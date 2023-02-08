Fan-Favorite Sonic Game Gets Stealth Release on Steam

Steam users already have access to a number of great Sonic the Hedgehog games, but that number grew this week with the release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate! Without any advance warning, Sega added the game to the platform, only notifying users after Sonic Colors: Ultimate had already been made available. The remaster released on other platforms back in September 2021, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Steam users were left to watch on with jealousy, but Sega has now made up for that glaring omission. The title will normally cost $39.99, but Sonic Colors: Ultimate has an introductory price of $27.99. The discount will be available through February 13th.

Sega's announcement Tweet can be found embedded below. Sonic Colors: Ultimate can be found on Steam right here.

Surprise! Sonic Colors: Ultimate is available on Steam NOW! pic.twitter.com/v12w2ApmGl — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) February 6, 2023

Sonic Colors debuted on Nintendo Wii back in 2010. Releasing at a time when the Sonic franchise had been struggling, the game quickly became a fan-favorite. In 2021, Sega released Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remastered version of the original title. The remaster featured a number of improvements, including enhanced visuals, improved performance, and more. In one change that should be welcome to younger players, Ultimate also offers unlimited continues, rewarding players that receive higher ranks, as opposed to punishing those that struggle with the game's stages.

In 2021, I reviewed the PlayStation 4 version of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, awarding the game a score of 4 out of 5. I found that the PS4 version offered great graphics and gameplay, but found that the cutscenes did not seem to offer the same visual upgrade that the rest of the game received. In a 2022 piece detailing the best Sonic games offered on current video game platforms, I listed Sonic Colors: Ultimate alongside classics like Sonic Mania and Sonic CD. It's worth noting that the list was published several months before the release of Sonic Frontiers, but readers interested in seeing which other games made the list can find it right here.

Do you plan on checking out Sonic Colors: Ultimate on Steam? What are your favorite games featuring the character? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!