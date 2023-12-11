New 3D Sonic the Hedgehog Game Rumored to Release in 2024

A new rumor has claimed that Sega is gearing up to release a new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog game in 2024. Just last year, Sega let loose Sonic Frontiers, which was a new 3D Sonic title that took the series into a semi-open world for the first time ever. Generally speaking, Sonic Frontiers ended up being a huge hit with fans, which made it seem likely that a sequel would one day come about. And while this might very well happen, it sounds like Sega's next 3D Sonic game will be a bit more traditional.

According to a blogger by the name of Zippo, who has had accurate Sonic the Hedgehog scoops in the past, Sega is looking to release its next entry in the series at some point in 2024. Rather than being a sequel to Sonic Frontiers, though, Sega is said to be developing a game that is far smaller and will be similar to titles such as Sonic Colors and Sonic Generations. Outside of these broad details, the game is also said to feature Shadow the Hedgehog in a prominent manner, which would line up with the character's inclusion in the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.

"I'm hearing that this game is being billed as a follow-up of sorts to Sonic Colors, Generations, Lost World and Forces, rather than 2022's Sonic Frontiers, which is a completely new branch for the series as a whole, and will sprout its own follow-up in due time," Zippo wrote in their latest blog. "This is going to be a more simple 'run and jump' 3D Sonic game developed for next gen consoles only. No open zone this time. It's also going to be the first Sonic title to release on Nintendo's new system."

For now, Sega itself hasn't confirmed that anything of this sort will be happening, so take this rumor with the usual grain of salt. That being said, Sega is undoubtedly going to release more Sonic games in the future and having a new title ready to launch in tandem with the next Sonic movie would make a lot of sense. As such, if this new 3D title does end up coming about, we should learn more about its existence in the first half of 2024.