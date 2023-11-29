Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Production Begins With New Look at Shadow

Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is confirmed to be well underway as a new teaser image featuring Shadow the Hedgehog has now been revealed. Before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was even released, Paramount Pictures confirmed that it had greenlit a third movie installment to go along with a TV series based on the character Knuckles. And while a new update on Knuckles hasn't been shared in quite some time, we've now been given our first glimpse of sorts from Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Shared on social media this morning, a new image featuring a slate from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was shown off alongside a look at Shadow the Hedgehog's lower half. At the conclusion of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Shadow made a brief appearance and he was being set up to be the third film's next antagonist. Now, a better look at Shadow has been unveiled with this new image that notably highlights his iconic shoes. As expected, fans in reply to the post were quite excited and expressed that they cannot wait to see how Shadow is incorporated in the totality of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 29, 2023

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this new post tied to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is that the film's release date was also reiterated. As previously announced, Sonic 3 is set to hit theaters next year on December 20, 2024. The fact that this date hasn't shifted whatsoever is perhaps a bit of a surprise given the major strikes in the film industry that have happened in 2023. As a result of these strikes, a number of upcoming movies had to change their own release dates, but this won't prove to be true with Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

What do you think about this new teaser image that has been shared for Sonic the Hedgehog 3? And are you planning to watch the movie for yourself when it arrives next year? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.