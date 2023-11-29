Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Love First Look At Shadow
Shadow the Hedgehog is here and fans can't get enough.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 just gave fans a first look at Shadow the Hedgehog in the movie and people are ecstatic to see the fan-favorite character again. As of the time of writing, Paramount is already in production on the SEGA franchise sequel. The big tease from the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was Shadow the Hedgehog's inclusion. Well, it looks like that promise is immediately paying off for the fans. Sonic Adventure 2 remains a massive favorite among the fanbase and seeing any of those elements adapted would likely get a dramatic reaction out of audiences. Check out what the Chaos Control master is rocking down below.
Ben Schwartz is the other face of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. He spoke to ComicBook.com at the Renfield premiere this year. Schwartz confirmed that he would be back for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. But, the other plans were a mystery to him at that time.
Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 29, 2023
Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0
"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz mused. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."
Are you pumped to see Shadow? Let us know down in the comments and check out some of the best reactions right here!
Today has been wild already
WAKE UP, SONIC 3 PHOTO TEASER!!! https://t.co/VHaMPDwQTG pic.twitter.com/NQ4LiX6MDE— Peni Parker🕷️ 🦔💙 (Real) Spider-Man 2 Hype (@PeniNendoroid) November 29, 2023
Oh, the classics
Need to hear this in Sonic 3 (delusional thinking I know 😭) pic.twitter.com/PDUCgdU23t— VIBER ENTERTAINMENT (@Entertain1Viber) November 29, 2023
You won't be alone
How i'm pulling up to the Sonic 3 premiere pic.twitter.com/6Wsey8Jmuo— Kal 🕷️ (@kaw1_) November 29, 2023
Sonic 3 kicked the door in
The Sonic 3 movie logo. sonic is back pic.twitter.com/jRPJAgNX0i— Yaya (@avataryaya_) November 29, 2023
I mean, we have to do it right?
soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 soap shoes in sonic 3 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/jz5GTgrtCm— harley ♡ (@whisperwoIf) November 29, 2023
If we're going full Adventure...
I'm really hoping that Shadow isn't the only character we're getting in Sonic 3. We need at least Amy and, most importantly, Rouge to go along with the cast if they're going to be exactly like SA2. pic.twitter.com/2WbFAYCOc2— Joshua Lara (@Joshua_Lara101) November 29, 2023
Sonic Adventure 2 fans flourishing
Hope we get to see Shadow with Maria on Sonic 3 #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/uGKtBq0i5O— Delos 🦔 COMISSIONS OPEN (6/10) (@The_Delos) November 29, 2023
I used to dream of times like this
Me in theaters for Sonic 3 when Shadow says “THIS IS WHO I AM”: pic.twitter.com/36Sdkbj7rY— Camden W. (@ChannelCamden) November 29, 2023
*Live and Learn intesifies*
Oh I’m LOVING what they’re doing to the Sonic 3 movie logo https://t.co/WHEkiY0urW pic.twitter.com/zQAGD2Nin2— Trey Nobles 🥁🎸🎧 (@Trey_Nobles) November 29, 2023
Our time is here
THIS HOW WE PULLING UP TO WATCH SONIC 3 pic.twitter.com/QD2aox2w9h https://t.co/PeaHzmYzmX— Exltd (@Exal7ed) November 29, 2023