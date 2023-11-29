Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Love First Look At Shadow

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 just gave fans a first look at Shadow the Hedgehog in the movie and people are ecstatic to see the fan-favorite character again. As of the time of writing, Paramount is already in production on the SEGA franchise sequel. The big tease from the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was Shadow the Hedgehog's inclusion. Well, it looks like that promise is immediately paying off for the fans. Sonic Adventure 2 remains a massive favorite among the fanbase and seeing any of those elements adapted would likely get a dramatic reaction out of audiences. Check out what the Chaos Control master is rocking down below.

Ben Schwartz is the other face of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. He spoke to ComicBook.com at the Renfield premiere this year. Schwartz confirmed that he would be back for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. But, the other plans were a mystery to him at that time.

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 29, 2023

"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz mused. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."

Are you pumped to see Shadow? Let us know down in the comments and check out some of the best reactions right here!