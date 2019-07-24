Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Reportedly Delayed Again

Update: The bio in question which listed March 2020 as a release time has now been removed from the Twitter account.

Update #2: The Twitter bio has been updated once again to say “Speeding into theatres February 2020.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Original: The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has reportedly been delayed once again, though if this is the case, it’s only a slight delay. Paramount’s upcoming Sonic movie which was first supposed to be out in November was later pushed back to February 2020. However, the Twitter bio for the official account that shares news about the movie now says that it’ll be “Speeding into theatres March 2020.”

The apparent delay was noticed by Twitter user Wario64 among other users and sites who shared the image below which showed a screencap of the film’s Twitter account. There in the bio is the evidence that the movie has again been hit with a slight delay to March 2020 as opposed to February, but that’s the only indication of such a change at this time.

Sonic the Hedgehog movie now delayed to March 2020 (was Feb 14th, 2020), according to the official Twitter bio pic.twitter.com/unoj1tTJHw — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 24, 2019

but also they never updated their banner pic.twitter.com/qnT4TAUGTH — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 24, 2019

If you head to the account on Twitter, you’ll find that the bio is as shown in the screenshot. Wario64 also noted on Twitter that the banner hasn’t been updated either which still says the movie will be out on November 8th of this year, so there are some discrepancies there regarding when the movie will be out. We’ve reached out to Paramount for more information and will update the article accordingly if a response is received.

The first delay for the movie – the only one that’s been confirmed so far – was announced in May close to a month after the first trailer shown at the top was released. People weren’t too sure about the movie’s depiction of Sonic the Hedgehog, though other parts of the movie like Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik were received well. Those uncertainties apparently made their way up to the team working on the film which led to an announcement in May that the film would be delayed for a few months with the next release date planned for February 14, 2020. Director Jeff Fowler announced the delay and said the team would be “taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.”

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

Another look at the movie’s revised version of Sonic the Hedgehog has not been revealed since that announcement. Aside from the February 14th date, a new release date for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has not yet been confirmed.