Sega Releases Amazing Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Trailer

The original Sonic the Hedgehog game turns 30-years-old this year, and Sega is starting to gear up big for the anniversary celebration. Shortly after announcing a stream event set to take place later this week, Sega released an awesome new trailer celebrating the character's history. Titled "Unstoppable for Generations," the trailer shows the impact the series has had on fans throughout the years, as well as some of the biggest highlights from the character's history. Naturally, some of Sonic's most memorable games are showcased, but the live-action film, comics, and animation also get some screen-time. It's definitely a must-watch for fans of the blue blur!

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

From our stories to yours, thank you for being a part of it all every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/HTx9zY5YCC — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog has been a fan favorite franchise over the last 30 years, and the trailer does a great job showing the impact it has had on fans. When Sonic debuted back in 1991, Sega was seen as an upstart in the video game industry, and many thought they wouldn't be able to compete with companies like Nintendo. Sonic helped make the Sega Genesis a household name, and the franchise remains one of the most beloved in all of gaming, after all these years. Sega ends the trailer talking about the next 30 years, and it's not hard to imagine the series continuing that far into the future.

At this point, Sega has not revealed much regarding its official plans for Sonic's anniversary. A 30th anniversary special from IDW is set to release next month, but the company has been tight-lipped when it comes to new video games starring the character. There have been rumors about a remake of Sonic Colors, and there have also been listings for some kind of Sonic Collection. Presumably, the latter would include some of the Hedgehog's biggest games, but there's no way of knowing for sure until Sega offers something concrete. Fortunately, fans should have some definitive information later this week!

What do you think of the Sonic the Hedgehog anniversary trailer? Are you looking forward to Sega's anniversary announcements? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!