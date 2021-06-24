Sega Reportedly Planning to Turn Sonic the Hedgehog Into a VTuber

✖

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, and it seems that Sega has big plans for the blue blur's future. This will come in the form of new games, a new movie, and... a new gig as a VTuber? Apparently, Sega art director Kazuyuki Hoshino has stated that Sonic's new job will tie-in with some kind of broadcast project that's in the planning stages. At this time, no additional details have been revealed, however. In somewhat less surprising news, Sega is also apparently considering a Sonic inspired theme park, following the success of Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

At this time, readers should take this information with a grain of salt. The reason is, it's unclear exactly where Hoshino said this! The information was shared by Siliconera, who got it from Ryukutya2089. Ryukutya2089 apparently posts a lot of information obtained from Japanese publications. Siliconera speculates that it may have come from Famitsu's Sonic 30th anniversary special, but that hasn't been confirmed, just yet.

Sega has been pulling out all the stops for Sonic's 30th anniversary, thus far. Last month, Sega announced multiple new games, including a project from Sonic Team, an enhanced port of Sonic Colors, and a compilation of classic Sonic games. Yesterday also saw the release of Sonic content in Minecraft. Minecraft is one of several games that will receive crossover Sonic content this year, including Two Point Hospital and Lost Judgement.

Over the last 30 years, Sonic has become one of the most recognizable faces in all of gaming. It remains to be seen whether Sega's new endeavors will be able to help the character's popularity grow, but it should be interesting to see, regardless. Sonic's energetic personality could make him a good VTuber, but it remains to be seen whether or not the YouTube community will embrace him in the role. It will likely come down to the content Sega will have to offer, so hopefully we'll have more information on that in the near future!

Do you think Sonic the Hedgehog would make a good VTuber? Have you been enjoying the character's 30th anniversary celebration?