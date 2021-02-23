Sony's Play At Home Returns With Free PlayStation Game

✖

Sony surprised PlayStation owners last year with the reveal of the Play At Home initiative, which gave players two of its classic games, including Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey, to play completely free to help pass the time and encourage social distancing. Now Sony has announced the return of the Play At Home program with more free offerings, and it all kicks off in March. Starting on March 1st PlayStation and Insomniac Games will make Ratchet & Clank PS4 completely free to download for a limited time, and once you download you can keep it. Later in the month, new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim will get extended access in participating countries, and you'll need to sign up and download either app on March 25th.

The Play At Home 2021 initiative will launch in March and run until June, and Sony says in the announcement post that this is just the beginning of what's in store. They teased more details coming in the next few weeks, but in the meantime, you can find the official details on the reveals so far below.

"PlayStation and Insomniac Games will make Ratchet & Clank PS4 available for free download for a limited time through PlayStation Store from March 1 at 8pm PST / March 2 at 4am GMT / 5am CET to March 31, 2021 at 8pm PDT* / April 1 at 4am BST / 5am CEST.

Once you redeem the game, it will be yours to keep. This 2016 PS4 action-adventure hit from Insomniac Games revisits the origin stories of these beloved PlayStation heroes and features a great mix of outrageous combat and comedy."

"Our friends at Funimation (a joint venture of Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex of Japan) are kicking in a very special offer: extended access for new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim in the countries they are available **. Funimation is an anime-focused subscription service and Wakanim is Funimation’s European division. While there will be additional details to follow, this offer is only available to our community who sign up for and download the Funimation (in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand) or Wakanim apps (in most of Western and Northern Europe) starting on March 25 for a limited time."

It's been a busy morning for Sony, who also revealed their new PS5 VR headset, and you can find out more about that here.

