Sony’s Uncharted Movie Loses Director

Sony’s Uncharted movie that’s adapting one of its biggest series has lost its director, a new report has revealed. Deadline reported that Dan Trachtenberg has left his position as the movie’s director and that discussions are currently underway to find someone to replace him. The current plan, according to Deadline’s sources, is to have a new director helming the movie by the end of the summer. Tom Holland, the Spider-Man star who is on board to play series protagonist Nathan Drake, is still attached to the film.

Trachtenberg’s departure from the film is not the first instance of a director leaving the position after a connection to the Uncharted movie. Back in 2018, it was announced that then director Shawn Levy had left the position as the movie’s director. Trachtenberg filled the role afterwards, though it’s unknown at this time who Sony might be eyeing to take over the position.

Deadline’s report also said that this Uncharted movie will be the first film to be released by PlayStation Productions. The new branch of Sony Interactive Entertainment was officially announced back in May as a unit with a focus on adapting Sony’s collection of video games into movies and TV series. Rumors have surfaced following the announcement that suggested Sony might be working on a Twisted Metal TV series, but this Uncharted movie is the first known project that the PlayStation Productions group is working on, assuming they are indeed on board. Deadline reported that those involved with PlayStation Productions will produce the movie alongside Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad.

Though the movie adaptation will indeed use characters from the series, Trachtenberg said previously he didn’t intend to copy the games by creating a shot-for-shot adaptation. Whether that may have changed now that the director is out is unclear though, so whoever takes the position by the end of the summer will likely have to address similar questions again.

Sony’s Uncharted movie is currently scheduled to release in theaters on December 18th, 2020. There’s currently no word of any release date alteration in the wake of this news about the director role being vacated.