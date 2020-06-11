PS5 Event Reveals New Game Stray

✖

During the PS5 event, gamers got their first look at several new games that will call the new console home, and one of them features a precious little cat in a very modern world. The game is called Stray, and it zeroes in on an adorable little cat with a backpack on as they make their way through a gorgeous city filled with neon lights. The people of this city seem to be a mix of robots and humans, and at the moment we're not sure if you'll be able to communicate with them as the cat or not.

What we do know is that you'll be able to guide the cat through the streets of the city, and that seems like it could be a delightful experience, though it all depends on the tone and gameplay.

We didn't really get a chance to see what the gameplay will be, so it could end up being a puzzle style game that has you using stealth to evade citizens and other opposition towards a goal, or it could be more of a platform that challenges you to make it through the city alive.

The tone of the trailer was more charming and lighthearted, so we don't see it going in a darker direction, but you never know.

We are certainly intrigued, and we can't wait to see more from Stay when it launches on the PS5 in 2021.

What did you think of Stray? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.