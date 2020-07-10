Monster Hunter Movie Delayed to 2021

✖

Sony’s Monster Hunter movie has been delayed to April 23, 2021, a delay of just over seven months from its original release date of September 4th. The delay was announced by Sony in the company’s updated release schedule for its upcoming film projects. Monster Hunter was originally announced back in 2018 and got an official synopsis around the same time, but other than a few casting announcements and some screenshots that have been shared infrequently, not much on the film has been said or shared compared to other releases that are only a few months away.

No explanation for the delay has been shared yet, so it’s unclear if the pushback is a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or other complications in the film’s production. Either way, you can now expect to see the film in theaters in April of next year.

As its name suggests, Monster Hunter is a film adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name. It features Milla Jovovich in the lead role as Artemis alongside a hunter played by Tony Jaa. Monster Hunter is being directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and includes other talents like Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman alongside the leads.

An official synopsis for the film showed how it would differ from the video game series and how Jovovich’s character and her soldiers would find themselves in the Monster Hunter world.

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity,” the film’s synopsis read. “When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home.”

It's not a direct adaptation of any one game from the series and will instead feature new characters like Jovovich’s Artemis, but it will contain plenty of elements from the series. An image shared just a few days ago showed Jovovich wielding the Dual Blades, and Anderson recently compared the film’s monsters to the dinosaurs seen in Jurassic World.

Monster Hunter will now release in theaters on April 21, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.