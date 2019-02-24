A ‘Space Jam 2’ Game May Happen Thanks To Twitter

Twitter takes as much as it gives these days, but this time, it has given. Thanks to the social media platform, we may actually get a Space Jam 2 game. And it may actually be good, unlike the 1996 PlayStation and Saturn title from Acclaim Entertainment and Sculptured Software that was made for the original.

On July 16, 2021, Space Jam 2 starring LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and co., will release in theaters across the country. Will it be as iconic as the original film starring Michael Jordan? Almost certainly not. But it could have a video game adaptation, and that’s all that matters at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in the day, video game adaptations of movies were pretty common. And they were almost all universally terrible, which is part of the reason they hardly exist anymore. But they still do happen on occasion.

And following the release date announcement of Space Jam 2 this week, Iron Galaxy’s CPO Dave Lang took to Twitter and revealed his desire to work on a video game adaptation of the upcoming sequel, if there even is one.

If we don’t get to do this video game adaptation someone somewhere fucked up. //t.co/Eg58ohdtDa — Dave Lang (@JosephJBroni) February 22, 2019

As for why Lang wants to work on the video game adaptation of Space Jam 2, it’s likely due to the fact that the aforementioned 1996 Space Jam game is the first game he ever worked on as a professional. If you played this game, Lang is sorry, but he appears to want to make up for it by making a good Space Jam 2 game. And I reckon he and Iron Galaxy may be one of the only teams capable of putting Space Jam 2, video game, and “good” together.

For those that don’t know: Iron Galaxy debuted in this industry back in 2012 with Wreckateer, a game that somewhat divided critics, but did have its fans. The studio followed up with Divekick a year later, and then helped make Killer Instinct. Then it released Extinction in 2018, it’s most recent and arguably it’s worse game to date.

In other words, Iron Galaxy needs to make Space Jam 2, because what could possibly be a better comeback story than making a killer Space Jam 2? As you can see, the tweet has already gotten considerable attention, and hopefully this translates to Lang and Iron Galaxy meeting with Warner Bros. in the near future.

Thanks, DualShockers.