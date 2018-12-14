Spawn Hinted At For ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ By Todd McFarlane

With its announcement last week at The Game Awards, fans are excited to see more of NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 11. They’ll get their wish next month at a community event, but speculation has already begun on who the “guest characters” for the roster may be this time around, as part of the game’s Season Pass. And Todd McFarlane may have dropped a hint on his most notable character.

Earlier this evening, the comic book artist and creator hosted an AMA over on Reddit, where he fans could ask him questions about anything. One fan inquired if one of McFarlane’s biggest creations, Spawn, might join the roster for MK11.

McFarlane, possibly being coy, replied, “I believe he’s on his way.”

After that, fans went wild, with some saying things like “Don’t you be playing with my emotions, Todd,” or one going as far as to quote Fleetwood Mac, going, “TELL ME LIES, TELL ME SWEET LITTLE LIES.” You can read all of the responses here.

The possibility of Spawn making his way to Mortal Kombat does seem pretty high considering its theme of underworld fighting and death, though he was also rumored for Mortal Kombat XL for a while and never materialized.

He does seem fit for the fighting ring, however. Years ago, he was a guest character in the Xbox version of Soul Calibur II, and would later return for its HD version on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Xbox One (via backward compatibility).

And we have seen similar “horror heroes” join the series in the past, including Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface (from Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and both the Alien and Predator from their respected franchises. So the possibility is definitely there

To further solidify the idea of bringing him to the series, Pixelbuster over on Resetera noted that a new Spawn film could be making the rounds, so putting him in MK11 would be a solid way to promote it. That said, the film isn’t likely to come out next year like the game is.

Now the real question is this. If he ends up joining the roster, what would his fatalities be like? Would he rip opponents to shreds with his chains in ways that Scorpion can only dream of? Or perhaps he’d call upon the Violator to skoosh his adversary into a bloody puddle. With NetherRealm, it can really go a number of ways.

We’ll let you know if the developer announces anything during its community event, which takes place on January 17. It will be livestreamed, so you won’t miss a thing.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

