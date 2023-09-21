Keith David Will Voice Spawn in Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare 2 Update

Keith David will once again again reprise the role of Spawn in the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 update. The Call of Duty franchise has become a hub for pop-culture in recent years following some of the success of Fortnite. It has become a pretty lucrative business model to bring real life figures and major fictional characters into a game and sell them to players. It's almost like a virtual toy box, allowing you to play as your favorite characters and battle other pop culture icons while also being elevated by premium gameplay experiences from a renowned franchise like Call of Duty.

Next week, Spawn will be joining Call of Duty as the first licensed character to headline a battle pass. This crossover event looks to be one of the most expansive in the series with numerous skins themed around the beloved comic book character. ComicBook.com got to talk to Spawn creator Todd McFarlane ahead of the announcement and he revealed that Keith David will be playing Spawn in the new update. David famously played Spawn in the HBO animated series centered around the superhero in the 90s. David also returned to voice Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11, which pleased fans of the character.

"There's a cool guy named Keith David who did a hell of a voice in [the HBO animated series]," said McFarlane. "And so they took the easy low-hanging fruit because I would've done the exact same thing. To me, he's Mr. Spawn when he talks, so they just went with him. I was just out at the Activision studios on Friday and they said they had just finished recording him. So, they played a couple of his lines for me, it was like a throwback to HBO. I'm going, 'Oh, man, there's my boy.'"

McFarlane went on to note that he's very happy with how Keith David's performance in Call of Duty. The comic writer/artist was brought in to give input on the dialogue that had been written for Spawn, but had very few notes to give beyond making sure the lines fit the character.

"I had to sign off on all the lines and it's weird. The only thing I was looking for is whether he would say something that wouldn't be really Spawn. But everything else I go, 'I assume these are natural things that somebody would say in your game that make complete sense.' So yeah, I love it. I know that Keith will just deliver it with this tone that feels serious and sinister at the same time. That voice of his is like coming around a corner, or being in dark waters and coming face-to-face with a shark. He didn't have to say a whole heck of a lot to get that he means business."

Spawn will release in Call of Duty on September 27th. The character will also be available to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on November 10th for anyone who unlocks him.