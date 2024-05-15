Mortal Kombat 1 Players Vote on Which Licensed DLCs They Want to See Return

Earlier today, Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon kicked off a new Twitter thread that has fans in a tizzy about what might be coming to the hit fighter after developer NetherRealm finishes releasing its first Kombat Pack. Of course, it's not all potential new content, as Boon also gave fans their first look at upcoming Kameo fighter Ferra's Fatality, but the potential teases have definitely captured fan's imagination. That includes a hint that NetherRealm might consider revisiting a few previous crossover Kombatants when it announces the next batch of fighters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 Director Ed Boon Teases New DLC

Before diving into the teases, it's important to note that Boon said, "None of these questions/polls should be taken as any kind of hint, promise, or confirmation of features koming to Mortal Kombat 1. These are mostly for fun, and it's a great way to hear from players and MK fans!"

That said, Boon did share Ferra's Fatality, so there's definitely some legitimate content being shared here. We'd still recommend taking everything in the Twitter thread with a massive grain of salt, but it's possible Boon could be teasing what's coming down the pike. Either way, the poll in question asks which selection of returning guest fighters players would want to come back in MK 1.

As of this writing, the Mortal Kombat X crew is leading the poll. That pack included Alien, Predator, and Jason Voorhees. Mortal Kombat 9's crew of Freddy, Kratos, and Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre are sitting right behind it, with Mortal Kombat 11's trio of Terminator, Rambo, and RoboCop sitting in a distant third. Of course, this is probably just a fun poll for Boon and the fans, but it could help inform which direction NetherRealm takes with the second Kombat Pack. With the horror characters receiving the lion's share of the votes, Boon and his team might elect to stick with that genre moving forward.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what's announced next. Remember, the team is dropping Homelander into Mortal Kombat 1 on June 11th and Takeda Takashi is set to follow later this summer. NetherRealm will also probably release major story DLC at some point, so fans should expect to see much more Mortal Kombat 1 content soon.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.