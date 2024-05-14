Dead by Daylight's Vecna Has The Perfect Voice Actor

Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) content is coming in a nice, consistent flow this year to celebrate the franchise's 50th Anniversary, and while this means collaborations with exciting clothing brands and additional merchandise pushes, it also means crossovers with other gaming franchises. Last week, Dead by Daylight announced that they'd be bringing Dungeons & Dragons to the game, and they followed it up by sharing a look at the upcoming DLC in a video during the Dead by Daylight 8th Anniversary Broadcast. This video provided players with a look at Vecna, the god-lich, who is considered one of the most infamous villains in all of Dungeons & Dragons lore.

Naturally, Vecna will join the Killers side of Dead by Daylight and is voiced by a familiar name to Dungeons & Dragons fans – Matt Mercer, who is of course beloved by D&D fans for his involvement in Critical Role. This is the second new voice to Vecna D&D fans have received recently, as Wizards of the Coast also featured another fan favorite and award winning Baldur's Gate 3 actor for Vecna: Eve of Ruin, Neil Newbon. Regarding the Dead by Daylight video, Mercer simply posted on X:

"Well now...that's a familiar-looking, nasty fellow."

Vecna in Dead by Daylight

Vecna will enter The Fog happily in search of new powers and possibilities, ever the one to take advantage of the opportunity to redesign the universe in his image. Vecna's map is a twisted castle called the Forgotten Ruins, bringing the following powers to the game to make him a worthy opponent:

Fly: Grants him flying speed for a short time, letting him pass over obstacles in his path.



Flight of the Damned: Conjures flying spectral entities that pass-through obstacles and cause harm to all they hit.



Mage Hand: Creates a ghastly, phantasmic hand that completes tasks such as holding and blocking the use of Pallets.



Dispelling Sphere: Creates a moving AOE sphere that reveals Survivors and disables their Magical Items



Additional details on what Dungeons & Dragons is bringing to Dead by Daylight can be read in our full coverage for the new Chapter.

As for Mercer and his growing Dungeons & Dragons reputation, Critical Role just days ago announced the launch of their own paid streaming platform, Beacon, as well as a new podcast titled the Re-Slayer's Take which appears to be a long-awaited second Actual Play series set within Exandria.