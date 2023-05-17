Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Insider Teases Incredible Next-Gen PS5 Feature

A noteworthy PlayStation insider has teased an incredible next-gen feature that will be seen in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5. Up until this point in the PS5's life cycle, there haven't been many games that have shown what the console is truly capable of. This is primarily because titles like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok have been also developed with PlayStation 4 in mind, which has limited what they're capable of on the tech side of things. When it comes to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, though, it sounds like Insomniac's next outing with the series will allow the PS5 to stretch its legs in a way that will stun players.

According to Mille Amand, who is a reputable insider that has had many PlayStation scoops in the past, the animations seen in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are going to be jaw-dropping for fans. In a recent message on Twitter, Amand compared the swinging animations in Spider-Man 2 to other technical showpieces that PlayStation consoles have had in the past. Amand specifically referred to the stunning opening of Metal Gear Solid 2 on PS2, the visuals of Gran Turismo 3 on PS2, and the first glimpse of HD graphics with Motorstorm and Killzone 2 on PS3 as equivalents of what Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be able to accomplish with PS5. Even though many fans were impressed with Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4, it sounds like this new entry will be a major step up for the series.

Remember when you saw



Light reflections on the car through the trees in Gran Turismo 3.



Or Snake on the bridge in MGS 2.



Killzone and Motorstorm for the first time on PS3 at E3



You when you see the swing and jump animations of Spider-Man 2……

(No words) 😍 pic.twitter.com/tn0COOeoxW — Millie A (@millieamand) May 17, 2023

In all likelihood, we should get a better idea of what Amand is talking about one week from today as Sony announced today that it will be holding its next PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday, May 24. Although Spider-Man 2 hasn't been confirmed to show up at this broadcast, it's all but guaranteed that Sony and Insomniac Games will highlight the highly-anticipated sequel at this time. Not only will we likely get our first look at gameplay footage from Spider-Man 2, but a launch date seems feasible to come about as well.

For the time being, PlayStation and Insomniac have only continued to state that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will hit store shelves at some point in Fall 2023. Regardless of when it does arrive, the game will be exclusive to PS5 consoles.