Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals First Boss Fight Footage

Ahead of release early next month, a bunch of information about Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been releasing as of late, and that includes the first footage of the upcoming video game's first boss fight against none other than Rhino. While the footage itself specifically shows some brief gameplay of Miles taking on Rhino, it actually begins with a cutscene featuring Peter Parker and Miles together -- both of them suited up.

The first boss fight footage comes from Game Informer's coverage of the new title from developer Insomniac Games, and it begins with a prisoner transport going horribly wrong. While Peter and Miles initially believe they have it under control, that's before Rhino breaks free from his containment and starts his own particular kind of trouble. Given where the cutscene ends and the gameplay begins, it's unclear why Peter isn't part of the fight, but it seems like Miles has his own way of dealing with it.

Join us as we take an exclusive look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales' first boss battle: https://t.co/Wdgp9NxB8p pic.twitter.com/D8FkICO1e2 — Game Informer (@gameinformer) October 13, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

